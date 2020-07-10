Indian policies taking region towards nuclear war: Sardar Atiq Ahmed

Former Prime Minister, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K) Sardar Atiq Ahmed on Friday said the Indian policies were taking the region towards a nuclear war that was not in the interest of any country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Former Prime Minister, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K) Sardar Atiq Ahmed on Friday said the Indian policies were taking the region towards a nuclear war that was not in the interest of any country.

Talking in a Radio Programme,he said that over a million Indian army personnel deputed in Occupied Kashmir could not suppress the freedom movement and determination of Kashmiri people.

He said the situation of Kashmiri's in Occupied Kashmir was miserable as they have been deprived of even basic rights.

It is a bit motivation that the Kashmir dispute has got the attention of the world, while we, the Kashmiri's would appeal the international organizations to force India to stop worst human rights violations and genocide committed by its forces in the occupied valley, he added.

He said India must also realize that the martyrdom of Burhan Muzaffar Wani has provided momentum to struggle of Kashmiri's for their right to self-determination.