Indian Presence In Iojk Illegal, Their Crimes Unacceptable And Unforgivable: Masood Khan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020) Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir, in a statement issued on the Kashmir Solidarity Day paid glowing tribute to the detained Hurriyat leadership and saluted the valiant people of the occupied territory who are peacefully resisting Indian aggression and occupation with dignity and perseverance. “Kashmiris are the most unarmed and by far the bravest people on earth who are fighting off colonial rule and alien domination”, said Masood Khan.

The AJK President made these remarks in a statement issued by his office on the eve of Kashmir Solidarity Day marked on February 5.

Masood Khan said that the along with the people of Azad Kashmir and Pakistan; the Pakistanis and Kashmiris living abroad, and freedom-loving people in capitals and cities around the globe are expressing their solidarity with the besieged and brutalized people of the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Condemning India’s occupation lockdown and communication blockade of the occupied territory, he said that during the 185 days of siege, scores of people have been killed; thousands of children and boys have been abducted and imprisoned in concentration camps, while women have been harassed and molested.

“The international media and world parliaments have described this as one of the most serious human rights crises of the 21st century”, he said.

He expressed his gratitude to all those people, parliamentarians, civil rights activists and especially the Pakistani-Kashmiri diaspora community, who are demanding the rights of liberty, freedom and self-determination for the Kashmiri people, in accordance with their aspirations and the UN Security Council resolutions.

The AJK President said that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh regime’s state-terrorism continues unabated in the occupied territory and declared that Indian occupation forces’ presence in IOJK is illegal, their actions unlawful and their crimes unacceptable and unforgivable.

“India must be held accountable for its crimes against humanity which have been extensively recorded by the media and human rights organizations”, demanded the President.

President Masood urged the international community, particularly the UN Security Council and other powerful nations of the world to step forward and stop genocide in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, claiming this action as the most pressing priority. He said that Kashmiris’ right to self-determination, as recognized by the United Nations must be ascertained and any further delay in the resolution of the dispute would result in a kind of holocaust that the world has not seen before, because India’s fascist warmongers have declared that they would alter the demographic composition of the occupied territory and cause pogroms as it was done by Hitler in the last century.

“Land grab and demographic change must be stopped, Kashmiri lives must be saved and the drift towards a possibly catastrophic nuclear war must be averted. Complacency would be criminal and costly for the entire humanity”, said Masood Khan.