UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Provocations At LoC Designed To Hide Inhuman Crimes: AJK President:

Muhammad Irfan 28 seconds ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 09:01 PM

Indian provocations at LoC designed to hide inhuman crimes: AJK President:

Azad Jammu Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan while strongly condemning the unprovoked Indian firing at the Line of Control (LoC) border village of Kotli district which left a woman martyred and caused loss to public property, has said that such cowardly action cannot deter the valiant Kashmiri people from their just struggle for their right to self-determination

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) : Azad Jammu Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan while strongly condemning the unprovoked Indian firing at the Line of Control (LoC) border village of Kotli district which left a woman martyred and caused loss to public property, has said that such cowardly action cannot deter the valiant Kashmiri people from their just struggle for their right to self-determination.

In a statement on Tuesday, he said that India had been continuing unprovoked firing at the LoC for a long period in violation of the 2003 ceasefire agreement.

He said that the sole motive behind such cowardly acts is nothing but to hide the crimes against humanity being committed by the Indian forces in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and to divert the attention of the international community from the worst human rights violations there.

Regretting the martyrdom of 14 Kashmiri people in occupied Kashmir during the last five days, the AJK president said that the Indian government instead of protecting the Kashmiri people from the novel coronavirus was busy in their ethnic cleansing, and the international community including the United Nations must take its notice. "The coronavirus is rapidly spreading in occupied Kashmir and the doctors are unable to properly treat the people because of inadequate protective equipment, he said adding that this state of affairs has posed serious dangers to the lives of the Kashmir people.

Expressing grave concern over the illegal detentions of thousands of Kashmiri youth in prisons in occupied Kashmir and India, he appealed to the World Health Organization and the UN Human Rights Commission to mount pressure on India to release these political prisoners in view of the coronavirus pandemic as unhygienic conditions in prisons were injurious to the health of the inmates.

Meanwhile, in a video message, the AJK president has said that as a vaccine of coronavirus could not be developed so far, social distancing is the sole prevention of this disease.

He said that during his recent visit Mirpur, he was happy to note a decline in coronavirus cases, and he appreciates the Mirpur administration, police, military, doctors, ulema and philanthropists for their joint response to the pandemic and averting the food crisis. Smart or partial lockdown does not mean a termination of lockdown, he said and cautioned that according to the WHO chief if the precautionary measures are overlooked, up to 200,000 deaths can occur in Pakistan and Azad Kashmir by July next.

Sardar Masood Khan advised the people to strictly maintain social distances, cooperate with the government and do not pay heed to rumours.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Firing World Police United Nations Visit Jammu Mirpur Kotli Sardar Masood Khan Azad Jammu And Kashmir July Border Women From Government Agreement Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dar Al Ber brings happiness to 435 families in Ras ..

16 minutes ago

MNAs meet Prime Minister

27 seconds ago

Icelandair cuts 2,000 staff over coronavirus impac ..

30 seconds ago

Indian Doctors Doubt Success of Plasma Therapy to ..

32 seconds ago

Russia to Extend Non-Working Days Through May 11 - ..

33 seconds ago

Medical waste piles up in Italy's virus epicentre

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.