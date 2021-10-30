Indian repression utterly failed to suppress Kashmiris' struggle: APHC

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has said that India will never succeed to suppress the Kashmiris' just struggle for right to self-determination through the brute use of military might,In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar maintained that the Kashmiri people are engaged in a purely political indigenous struggle for securing their inalienable right guaranteed by the United Nations Security Council resolutions, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He said India's repressive policy on Kashmir has utterly failed to intimidate the Kashmiris into submission.

The spokesman strongly condemned Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government for its brutal acts of genocide, arbitrary arrests, molestation of women, torturing of innocent youth, termination of Muslim employees and students from their institutions and denial of fundamental rights to the people in the occupied territory.

He deplored that India has handed over IIOJK to its one million troops and police personnel.

He advised New Delhi to accept the ground reality in IIOJK and give up its intransigence, which is a stumbling block in the peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

APHC spokesman denounced the heinous criminal act of custodial murder of Zia Mustuffa who was dragged from Kot Bhalwal jail in Jammu and mercilessly killed in a fake encounter in the forests of Poonch by Indian troops.

He urged the United Nations Human Rights Council to take cognizance of this custodial murder and impress upon India to allow a free and fair probe into the matter and file a criminal case against India in the International Court of Justice. Zia Mustafa, a resident of Rawalakot area of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, was in Kot Bhalwal jail for thme last 18 years.

The spokesman demanded early resolution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions in view of the most volatile situation created by the atrocities of Indian troops in IIOJK.