Indian Republic Day Marked As Black Day In AJK

Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2023 | 05:53 PM

Rallies and protest demonstrations were organized in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Thursday to mark India's republic day as a black day against oppression and human rights violations in illegally Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

A large protest procession was organized under the aegis of Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir in the capital Muzaffarabad where people marched from Burhan Wani Chowk to Gharipan Chowk and hoisted black flags chanting anti-India and pro-freedom slogans.

The procession was led by the minister of local government Khawaja Farooq Ahmad, opposition leader in AJK legislative Assembly Ch. Latif Akbar and Pasban-e-Hurriyat Chairman Uzair Ahmad Ghazali, and participated by hundreds of political workers of different political parties. The leaders on the occasion said that the people of Kashmir negate India's claim as a social republic as she had forcibly occupied the state of Jammu and Kashmir besides massive human rights violations committed by Indian soldiers.

They maintained that the purpose to observe black day on Indian republic day was to address the world's conscience that the so-called democratic republic of India had occupied the state of Jammu and Kashmir illegally with the use of force and had been committing brutalities against innocent people.

"Kashmiri people do not bow before Indian occupation and they have been scarifying their loved ones for the legitimate struggle of freedom acknowledged by UN resolutions," they added.

They further said that how can a country celebrate republic day when around 15 million people were under continuous military siege by Indian Army.

"Narendra Modi government has usurped the basic human rights of Kashmiri people under the guise of democracy, India cannot bluff the world as it has Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir," they said.

They further added that the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A were testimonials that India is not democratic but a pro-Hindutva country.

They appealed to the United Nations and other international organizations to play their role to solve the lingering dispute of Kashmir for the stability of peace in South Asia.

