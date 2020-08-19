Indian rulers intends conspiracies to hurt religious sentiments of Muslims: AJK President

President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Sardar Masood Khan on Wednesday said Indian rulers intended conspiring to hurt religious sentiments of the Muslims of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) to ignite Hindu-Muslim riots and to carry out ethnic cleansing under its garb

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) : President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Sardar Masood Khan on Wednesday said Indian rulers intended conspiring to hurt religious sentiments of the Muslims of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) to ignite Hindu-Muslim riots and to carry out ethnic cleansing under its garb.

Strongly condemning the remarks by a Jammu based BJP fanatic leader Satpal Sharma and other extremists, the AJK president said this disgusting act of the Hindu had hurt the sentiments of the Muslim community across the world particularly in India and Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, AJK President office told media.

He said reaction of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) and other religious and political parties in IOJ&K over the incident is natural and the people of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir fully support the APHC's call for a peaceful protest over this provocative act.

He said Sharma and two of his accomplices, under a preplanned strategy, appeared to have been tasked by the BJP and the RSS to hurt the sentiments of the Muslims so that the Muslims show strong reaction over it, and the Indian Army and the RSS have a chance to massacre the Muslims.

The AJK president while declaring the blasphemy as part of the Hindutva policy of the BJP and the RSS, warned the Indian rulers to refrain from hurting religious sentiments of the Muslims and promoting the Hindutva agenda in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He called upon the Muslims across the world to raise their voice against this heinous conspiracy.

"This conspiracy under the patronage of the Indian government has exposed India's false claims of secularism and democracy," he asserted. AJK president also strongly condemned killing of three Kashmiri labourers at the hands of Indian Army and shelling over civilians in Darra Sher Khan Sector of Azad Kashmir.

President Khan appealed to the international community including the United Nations to take an exception of the anti-peace acts of India and urged to take concrete steps to save the civilian population from Indian aggression.