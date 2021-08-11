Indian sinister designs of expansionism jeopardized global peace: AJK Prime Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Wednesday said Indian nefarious designs of expansionism had jeopardized the peace of the entire world and urged United Nations to fulfill its obligations for resolving Kashmir dispute for durable peace in the region.

He was talking to the Chief Minister of Gilgit Baltistan Muhammad Khalid Khursheed Khan, Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Afridi and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Pakistan Ali Nawaz Awan who met the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir separately in Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis on Wednesday.

They felicitated the Prime Minister for his election as a Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir.

Prime Minister said India has intensified the reign of terror in Occupied Kashmir to suppress the indigenous freedom movement launched by the people of Occupied Kashmir for attaining their fundamental right to self determination.

He said despite Indian repressions the morale of the people of Occupied Kashmir is high and they would continue their struggle till the complete liberation of occupied Kashmir from Indian clutches.

Prime Minister said that PTI government in Azad Kashmir would channelize all its energies for the welfare of the people. He said the people have given overwhelming mandate to the PTI and government will take all possible steps to provide relief to the people to resolve their problems.

He added that new government in Azad Kashmir would serve the masses with missionary spirit . A member of the Azad Kashmir legislative Assembly Ch.Muhammad Ishaq and Javed Butt also met the Prime Minister in Islamabad.

Meanwhile, the President of Tehreek-e-Insaf Azad Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Choudhary met the Azad Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi in Islamabad.

Both leaders reaffirmed their resolve to implement the vision of prime minister Imran Khan in Azad Kashmir .They expressed their commitment to serve the people with zeal and would take the stockholders on board to come up with the expectations of the people.

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary and Inspector General Police also held a meeting with the AJK PM in Kashmir House in Islamabad on Wednesday and felicitated him on his election as Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir.