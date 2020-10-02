UrduPoint.com
Indian Soldier Commits Suicide In IIOJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 05:12 PM

Indian soldier commits suicide in IIOJK

An Indian soldier committed suicide in Baramulla district, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :An Indian soldier committed suicide in Baramulla district, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service the soldier identified as Rakshit Kumar shot himself in the head with his service rifle in a camp in Uri area of the district, a police official said.

This incident raised the number of such deaths among Indian troops and police personnel in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir to 473 since January 2007.

Pertinently, an officer of Indian Border Security Force (BSF), Chakerpani Prasad Tiwari, committed suicide in a camp in Gajansu area of Jammu region, yesterday.

