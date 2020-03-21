UrduPoint.com
Indian Soldier Commits Suicide In Srinagar

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 11:20 AM

An Indian soldier of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) has committed suicide in Srinagar early on Saturday morning

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :An Indian soldier of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) has committed suicide in Srinagar early on Saturday morning.

The soldier identified as Dilbagh Singh posted at Srinagar civil secretariat, shot himself with his service rifle while on duty at around 12:30 am on night between Friday and Saturday.

Soon after the incident, his colleagues rushed towards him and found him in a pool of blood. He was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

This incident raised the number of such deaths among Indian troops and police personnel in occupied Kashmir to 448 since January 2007.

