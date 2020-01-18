UrduPoint.com
Indian Soldier Commits Suicide In Udhampur

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 04:07 PM

An Indian soldier committed suicide in Udhampur district of Jammu region on Saturday.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :An Indian soldier committed suicide in Udhampur district of Jammu region on Saturday.

A soldier, Sepoy Prince Kumar, a resident of Hoshiarpur in Indian state of Punjab, ended his life by shooting himself with his service rifle in a military camp in Rehmbal area of Udhampur, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He was posted in 112 Territorial Army and was on guard duty when he shot himself with his service weapon.

This incident raised the number of such deaths among Indian troops and police personnel in occupied Kashmir to 444 since January 2007.

