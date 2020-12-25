UrduPoint.com
Indian Soldier Injured In IIOJK Grenade Blast

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 12:06 PM

An Indian soldier was injured in a grenade blast occurred in Baramulla district, in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :An Indian soldier was injured in a grenade blast occurred in Baramulla district, in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

An Indian solider of Sahastra Sema Bal (SSB) was injured in the grenade explosion in Watergam area of the district, reported Kashmir Media Service.

An official said a grenade was hurled at the SSB vehicle in Watergam area resulting in injuries to SSB personnel. He said that the injured SSB man was identified as CT Rakesh.� "The injuries are minor in nature and the SSB man is stable," he said, adding, the area has been cordoned off and a massive hunt launched to nab the attackers.

Another grenade blast incident occurred at Braripora area of Srinagar City without causing any damage. In this regard, officials said, a grenade was lobbed towards Indian paramilitary, A Coy camp at Braripora Chowk Nawa Kadal in Srinagar, which exploded far from the bunker with a huge bang.

However, no damage was reported while personnel from Safa Kadal Police Station reached at the spot , cordon off the area launched and search operation in the area, the officials added.

