Indian solider commits suicide in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :An Indian solider has committed suicide in Islamabad district of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) on Thursday.

The soldier of 3 Battalion of Rashtriya Rifles identified as Balram Singh ended his life by taking some poisonous substance during duty at his camp in Ashmuqam area of the district, Kashmir Media Service reported.

This incident raised the number of such deaths among Indian troops and police personnel in IOK to 446 since January 2007.

Meanwhile, three fire fighters lost their lives while six persons including four civilians and two firemen suffered injuries when a three-storey building housing a saw mill on its ground floor collapsed in Talab Tillo area of Jammu city. Thu building collapsed when the firemen were trying to control the fire that broke out in the building.