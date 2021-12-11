Indian State repression in IIOJK is at climax: 484 innocent Kashmiris embraced shahada since Aug. 5, 2019:Qayyum Niazi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has said that 484 Kashmiris including women have been martyred by Indian occupying troops since 5th of August 2019 and over 2,000 innocent Kashmiri have so far fallen victim of the Indian repressions inIndian Illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir State

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) : Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has said that 484 Kashmiris including women have been martyred by Indian occupying troops since 5th of August 2019 and over 2,000 innocent Kashmiri have so far fallen victim of the Indian repressions inIndian Illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir State.

He expressed these views while talking to various delegations at Jammu and Kashmir House in Federal metropolis on Saturday.

The Prime Minister said that the siblings of Occupied Kashmir are looking towards the base camp and the government of Azad Kashmir will never leave them alone in this hour of trial and tribulations. He said the liberation of occupied Kashmir is the top priority of our government and all resources would be channelized to achieve this goal . He said India has unleashed the systematic war of repressions in occupied Kashmir and constantly violating the Human Rights of the Kashmiri people to crush the indigenous freedom movement launched by the people of occupied Kashmir for attaining their fundamental right to self determination.

The Prime Minister said more than 4,000 Kashmiri are still lodged in various jails in India and Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and urged the United Nations to make special efforts for the release of Kashmiri leaders Musarat Alam Butt, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Asiya Andrabi, Khurram Pervez and others while Mirwaiz Umar Farooq is still under constant detention in Srinagar. He said that political prisoners were being deprived of basic medical facilities while prominent Hurriyat leader Mohammad Ashraf Sahrai has died due to non-availability of timely medical aid.

The Prime Minister said that Kashmiri people will never compromise on their birthright of self-determination and the government stands with the Kashmiri people who have been struggling for the achievement of their fundamental right to self determination.