Indian state-sponsored visit of EU parliamentarians meaningless: JKNF

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) has supported the strike call given by All Parties Hurriyat Conference against EU parliamentarians' Indian state sponsored forthcoming visit to the occupied territory.

Terming it a meaningless exercise, top APHC leader and Sr. Vice Chairman JKNF Altaf Hussain Wani has appealed the people of the occupied Jammu and Kashmir to observe complete strike called by APHC on the occasion of EU parliamentarians sponsored visit to the occupied territory to remind the international community of its moral obligations vis-�-vis the settlement of the long-running Kashmir dispute, said a statement issued here on Tuesday.

JKNF vice chairman Altaf Hussain Wani while expressing his reservations over the EU parliamentarians arranged visit said that such kind of state-sponsored visits were a meaningless exercise that serve none but the Indian state that has been paddling lies to befool the international community.

"If the EU parliamentarians really want to assess the ground situation in Kashmir, they should talk to people, human rights activists, and members of the civil society and meet the political leaders who have been booked under the garb of black laws and left to rot in jails", Wani said adding that visiting selected areas and meeting people of Indian choice and taking a boat-ride in picturesque Dal lake won't really serve the purpose.

The MEPs, he said, must stop from becoming a mouthpiece of the Indian state that has brazenly violated the UNSC resolutions and other international laws by usurping fundamental rights of the people of Kashmir guaranteed to them by the international community.

He said that the MEPs need to revisit their wisdom on Kashmir and see for themselves how the Indian government has strangulated the voices of dissent to ensure peace of a grave-yard in the region.

He said that it was high time for the EU parliamentarians to step out of the comfort zones and try to meet the common Kashmiris who have borne the brunt of Indian state oppression and suppression over the past several years.