Indian State Terrorism Continues To Take Heavy Toll In IIOJK

Tue 24th November 2020 | 05:16 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Indian state terrorism continues to take heavy toll on Kashmiris for the past over seven decades,in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

An analytical report released by Kashmir Media Service, on Tuesday, said Indian forces are involved in worst form of state terrorism in IIOJK. New Delhi has intensified its oppression since 5 August 2019 in IIOJK. It said that 256 Kashmiris killed since 5 Aug, last year to 31 October 2020 in the occupied territory.

"95,709 Kashmiris murdered by Indian troops from January 1989 when the present phase of freedom struggle started in the territory to 31 October 2020." The Modi-led fascist Indian government has taken number of brutal steps including abrogation of Article 370 and introduction of land and domiciles laws during the past one year to carry forward its Hindutva agenda in IIOJK.

However, the report maintained that India's efforts to subjugate the Kashmiri people through killings, torture, enforced disappearances and incarcerations would not succeed.

What India is doing in Kashmir particularly after August last year has exposed New Delhi's grisly face before the international community, and the world has started warning that the ongoing Indian state terrorism in IIOJK is threat to peace both at regional as well as international levels, the report added.

It urged the world to rise above mere warnings and take a strong action against India for its crimes against humanity in IIOJK.

