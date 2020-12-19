UrduPoint.com
Indian State Terrorism Failed To Suppress Kashmiris' Freedom Struggle: KFF

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 12:14 PM

The Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Front (KFF) has said that Indian brutalities cannot force the Kashmiris to give up their just struggle for securing their right to self-determination, in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir(IIOJK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :The Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Front (KFF) has said that Indian brutalities cannot force the Kashmiris to give up their just struggle for securing their right to self-determination, in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir(IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, the KFF Vice Chairman, Muhammad Abdullah Wani in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Indian state terrorism had failed to suppress the Kashmiris' freedom struggle in the past and would meet the same fate in future as well.

He said that the occupation authorities arrested scores of youth ahead of the so-called elections of District Development Council in the territory.

He said that Indian police arrested many people including 22 KFF activists from various areas of Pulwama and lodged them in different police stations.

He demanded immediate release of the detainees.

The KFF leader appealed to the international community to play role in resolving the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions to save the Kashmiris from Indian atrocities.

