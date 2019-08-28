UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Supreme Court Issues Notices To Modi Govt On Petitions Regarding Article 370

Umer Jamshaid 29 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 09:07 PM

Indian Supreme Court issues notices to Modi govt on petitions regarding Article 370

The Indian Supreme Court on Wednesday referred petitions related to the abrogation of the special status for occupied Kashmir to a five-judge constitution bench for hearing in the first week of October

NEW DELHI,(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th August, 2019) The Indian Supreme Court on Wednesday referred petitions related to the abrogation of the special status for occupied Kashmir to a five-judge constitution bench for hearing in the first week of October.Notices were also issued to Indian Federal government on the petitions challenging Article 370.

The indian Supreme Court also allowed CP(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury and a student from Delhi's Jamia Millia University to visit occupied Kashmir.The petitions challenge the Modi government's decision to revoke Article 370 and the imposition of curfew in occupied Kashmir.On August 5, India abolished Article 370 that granted special status to occupied Kashmir.

The Modi government sent in an unprecedented number of indian troops to the disputed valley, imposed a curfew and placed Kashmiri politicians under house arrest.The move has been condemned internationally and by opposition leaders in india.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced that he will be Kashmir's ambassador globally and will raise the issue during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) meeting in September. In a nationally televised address, Prime Minister Khan said the decision by the Modi government would prove to be a historic blunder and an opportunity for the Kashmiri people to get their freedom.

Related Topics

Assembly Hearing Pakistan Delhi Prime Minister Supreme Court United Nations Student Visit August September October 2019 From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi&#039;s DoE to showcase renewable energy ..

1 hour ago

Candidature appeals window closes: NEC

1 hour ago

DoT organises Abu Dhabi Maritime Plan 2021 worksho ..

1 hour ago

ADFD hosts marks Emirati Women&#039;s Day

1 hour ago

Government to ask Queen to suspend Parliament

23 seconds ago

PBIF calls for improved laws to contain power thef ..

25 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.