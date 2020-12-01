Indian toops force civilians to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan in IIOJK

The Indian troops, in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, barged in HMT area of Srinagar, dragged civilians out of their houses, charged them with batons and forced them to chant 'Jai Shree Ram' slogan

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :The Indian troops, in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, barged in HMT area of Srinagar, dragged civilians out of their houses, charged them with batons and forced them to chant 'Jai Shree Ram' slogan.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops entered the locality in the middle of the night and thrashed dozens of civilians mercilessly in HMT area of the city. Several people received multiple injuries in the forces' action.

Former IIOJK Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti while strongly responding to the brutal action of Indian troops said, forcing innocent civilians with batons to chant 'Jai Shree Ram' seems Indian government's vision of 'integrating' IIOJK into India now.

Taking to micro-blogging site twitter, Mehbooba said, "Army personnel drag civilians out of their homes in the middle of the night, thrash them with batons & then force these innocent men to chant 'Jai Shree Ram'".

A resident of Abanshah locality in the HMT area, Bilal Hussain told media men that Indian troops thrashed the residents for nearly an hour. "We were not allowed to scream or even raise our heads up," he said.

"The Indian army officer walked up to me and said 'Bol, Jai Shri Ram', (chant Victory to Lord Ram, a rallying slogan for Hindu nationalists)," recalled Hussain. "[But] I screamed in pain then he shoved his gun in my mouth."