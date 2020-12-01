UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Toops Force Civilians To Chant 'Jai Shri Ram' Slogan In IIOJK

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 04:25 PM

Indian toops force civilians to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan in IIOJK

The Indian troops, in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, barged in HMT area of Srinagar, dragged civilians out of their houses, charged them with batons and forced them to chant 'Jai Shree Ram' slogan

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :The Indian troops, in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, barged in HMT area of Srinagar, dragged civilians out of their houses, charged them with batons and forced them to chant 'Jai Shree Ram' slogan.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops entered the locality in the middle of the night and thrashed dozens of civilians mercilessly in HMT area of the city. Several people received multiple injuries in the forces' action.

Former IIOJK Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti while strongly responding to the brutal action of Indian troops said, forcing innocent civilians with batons to chant 'Jai Shree Ram' seems Indian government's vision of 'integrating' IIOJK into India now.

Taking to micro-blogging site twitter, Mehbooba said, "Army personnel drag civilians out of their homes in the middle of the night, thrash them with batons & then force these innocent men to chant 'Jai Shree Ram'".

A resident of Abanshah locality in the HMT area, Bilal Hussain told media men that Indian troops thrashed the residents for nearly an hour. "We were not allowed to scream or even raise our heads up," he said.

"The Indian army officer walked up to me and said 'Bol, Jai Shri Ram', (chant Victory to Lord Ram, a rallying slogan for Hindu nationalists)," recalled Hussain. "[But] I screamed in pain then he shoved his gun in my mouth."

Related Topics

India Chief Minister Army Twitter Jammu Srinagar SITE Media Mufti Government

Recent Stories

Maulana Fazal ur Rehman meets Syed Yusuf Raza Gila ..

30 seconds ago

PHP arrested 417 'criminals last month in faisalab ..

2 minutes ago

Indian Navy Successfully Test Fires Sea-Launched B ..

2 minutes ago

Ambassador Haque, Governor Guangxi explore new ave ..

3 minutes ago

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

3 minutes ago

BioNTech/Pfizer file for EU approval of Covid-19 v ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.