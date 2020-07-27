UrduPoint.com
Indian Troops Arrest Eight Youth In IOK

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 02:23 PM

Indian troops arrest eight youth in IOK

Indian troops, in Indian held Kashmir, during overnight cordon and search operations and raids arrested at least eight youth in Budgam and Kupwara districts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Indian troops, in Indian held Kashmir, during overnight cordon and search operations and raids arrested at least eight youth in Budgam and Kupwara districts.

Five youth were arrested in Nasrullahpora area of Budgam district. The troops also damaged property and other valuables of the local people, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The troops arrested three youth at Sadhana Pass in Kupwara district .A police officer told media men that soldiers from Indian Army's 7 Rashtriya Rifles took part in the operation.

Meanwhile, a man was injured after some explosive material went off in Rajouri district. The incident took place when the man was grazing his cattle near Line of Control in Bhawani area of Nowshera.

In another incident, an Indian Central Reserve Police Force trooper committed suicide by shooting himself dead at Rambagh area of Srinagar.

On the other hand, a woman was killed and three other persons were injured when a vehicle, which was on its way from Gali Pindi towards Mandi fell down in a deep gorge near Noor Pur Gali in Poonch district.

