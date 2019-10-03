UrduPoint.com
Indian Troops Arrest Over A Dozen Youth In IOK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 51 seconds ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 02:59 PM

Indian troops arrest over a dozen youth in IOK

Indian troops arrested over a dozen youth in different areas of the territory in Indian occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Indian troops arrested over a dozen youth in different areas of the territory in Indian occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops along with paramilitary and police personnel during massive siege and search operations arrested several youth including Manzoor Ahmed Ganai, Noor Muhammad Malik, Farooq Ahmed Butt, Masood Ahmed Mattoo, Muhammad Muzaffar Shah, Ghulam Muhammad Kamal, Touseef Ahmed Gundna, Syed Ahmed and a businessman Muhammad Shaffi Saroori in Kishtwar, Doda and Kathua districts of Jammu region.

Meanwhile, the troops continued siege and search operations in Ganderbal, Bandipora, Ramban, Kishtwar, Doda, Kathua and several other districts of the occupied territory.

