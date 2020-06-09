UrduPoint.com
Indian Troops Arrest Over Dozen Youth In IOK

Sumaira FH 35 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 12:13 PM

Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism arrested over a dozen youth in Pulwama district of Indian occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism arrested over a dozen youth in Pulwama district of Indian occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops along with the personnel of police and paramilitary forces during cordon and search operations and house raids arrested over 17 youth in different areas of Pulwama district.

On the other hand, during the dreaded COVID-19 spread, Indian troops continued their cordon and search operations in Srinagar, Baramulla, Bandipore, Kupwara, Ganderbal, Budgam, Islamabad, Pulwama, Kulgam, Ramban, Rajouri, Poonch, Kishtwar, Doda and other towns and villages of the districts making the daily life of the people miserable.

Meanwhile, an earthquake of 3.9 magnitude occurred, with epicentre at 34.21N, 74.85E, located 7 km South-East of Ganderbal and 14 km North of Srinagar, Tuesday morning , the Disaster Management Department in Srinagar said.

A 52-year old male died of a COVID-19 related infection in Sopore, which added to 47 deaths in the territory.

