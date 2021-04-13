UrduPoint.com
Indian Troops Arrest Seven Youth In IIOJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 03:51 PM

Indian troops arrest seven youth in IIOJK

Indian forces arrested seven youth in Baramulla and Kupwara districts, Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Indian forces arrested seven youth in Baramulla and Kupwara districts, Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Tuesday.

The personnel of Indian Army, paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force and police during cordon and search operations arrested five youth including Mohammad Yaseen, Showkat Ahmad and Ghulam Nabi Rather at Kachloo crossing on Baramulla-Handwara Highway and Baderkali in Handwara, Kashmir Media Service reported.

In another operation, the troops detained Bashir Ahmed and Waseem Ahmed in Keeri area of Baramulla district.

