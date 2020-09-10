UrduPoint.com
Indian Troops Arrest Two Innocent Youth In IIOJK

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 06:59 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Indian police arrested two innocent Kashmiri youth in North Kashmir's Kupwara district, on Thursday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the police arrested the youth identified as Waseem Irshad Gabroo and Meraraj-ud-Din Wani after stopping a car, they were travelling in, at a checkpoint in Drugmulla area of the district.

The police labeled them as over-ground workers of a freedom fighting organization.

More Stories From Kashmir

