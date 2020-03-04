Indian troops arrested five more youth in Kishtwar: Indian occupied Kashmir

Indian police and troops during their continued crackdown operations arrested five more youth in Kishtwar district, in Indian occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Indian police and troops during their continued crackdown operations arrested five more youth in Kishtwar district, in Indian occupied Kashmir.

The Indian forces' personnel during door-to-door searches arrested five youth identified as Ghulam Hussain, Muhammad Yaseen, Zakir Hussain, Muhammad Iqbal and Bashir Ahmed in Marwah area of the district. The police charged them for their active participation in ongoing freedom movement, reported by Kashmir Media Service.

On the other hand, Indian troops continued cordon and search operations in different areas of Srinagar, Badgam, Ganderbal, Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipore, Islamabad, Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam, Ramban, Kishtwar, Doda, Rajouri and Poonch districts.

These military operations have created an atmosphere of fear and harassment severely affecting the daily life of the residents.

It is worth mentioning here that no ground news is coming out due to the military siege and ban on internet by Indian authorities which entered 213 consecutive day, today, in occupied Kashmir.

Meanwhile, a soldier of Indian Central Reserve Police Force was injured while three structures and two vehicles were damaged in a fire incident inside an army camp at Izgund Khumriyal in Kupwara district.

In the incident, three structures, two vehicles and several oil-barrel stored in the camp were gutted.