Indian Troops Arrested Over Dozen People In IOK

Thu 16th July 2020 | 06:29 PM

Indian troops arrested over dozen people in IOK

Indian troops arrested over a dozen of people including General Secretary of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Ameer Hamza from different areas of the territory, in Indian Occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Indian troops arrested over a dozen of people including General Secretary of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Ameer Hamza from different areas of the territory, in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Ameer Hamza was arrested during a police raid in Lalbazar area of Srinagar.

Several Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Leaders and activists including its Chairman Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai have already been detained by Indian police and are lodged in different Jails.

The troops during cordon and search operations and house raids in different areas of Pulwama, Shopian, Islamabad, Kupwara, Baramulla and Bandipore districts arrested over a dozen youth including an elderly man.

The operations continued till last reports came in.

