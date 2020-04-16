UrduPoint.com
Indian Troops Arresting Elders, Youth In IOK

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 06:11 PM

Indian troops arresting elders, youth in IOK

Karwan-e-Islami International, Chairman Allama Ghulam Rasool Hami Thursday said the Indian troops, in the garb of lockdown due to coronavirus, are arresting elders and youth from mosques and streets in Indian Occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Karwan-e-Islami International, Chairman Allama Ghulam Rasool Hami Thursday said the Indian troops, in the garb of lockdown due to coronavirus, are arresting elders and youth from mosques and streets in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Allama Hami, in a statement issued in Srinagar condemned the arrest of Kashmiri elders and youth and said that the entire world was fighting coronavirus pandemic but the Indian government was spreading division in the name of religion and hatred, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He said Muslims were being attacked in India and occupied Kashmir.

He said blaming Muslims for spreading coronavirus was the proof of Indian hatred for the Muslims.

The Chairman urged India to implement the demand of the United Nations General Secretary and release Kashmiri political and religious leaders in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

He deplored that the Indian government, instead of protecting the people from coronavirus, was massacring the people of the territory and urged the international community to take notice of the Indian state terrorism.

