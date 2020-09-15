UrduPoint.com
Indian Troops Beaten Up Three Journalists In IIOJK

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 01:25 PM

Indian troops beaten up three journalists in IIOJK

Indian forces subjected photojournalist, Kamran Yousuf, along with two other journalists to brutal torture in Pulwama district, Illegally Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Indian forces subjected photojournalist, Kamran Yousuf, along with two other journalists to brutal torture in Pulwama district, Illegally Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The journalists were covering an ongoing cordon and search operation, launched by Indian troops in Kakapora area of the district in the morning, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Talking about the incident, Kamran Yousuf said, "Sub Divisional Police Officer Kakapora and policemen accompanying him chased me and started beating with batons.

" Two other journalists were also beaten up. In a purported video of the incident, a forces' personnel could be seen beating up Yousuf with batons as he runs on a sideway.

Fearing grave injuries, Yousuf was en route to a hospital for a medical checkup when this report was filed.

Kamran Yousuf was earlier detained in 2017 by the Indian National Investigation Agency (NIA) for seven months. In February 2020, he was again picked up by the forces in a night raid on the charge of handling a Twitter account.

