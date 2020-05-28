UrduPoint.com
Indian Troops Blast A Car, Damage Houses In IoK

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 07:56 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Indian troops blasted a private car and damaged several houses in Pulwama district, Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) on Thursday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the personnel of 44 Rashtriya Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force and police during a cordon and search operation fired several gunshots on a person, who escaped unhurt due to the darkness, in Ayengund Rajpora area of the district.

Later, the troops blasted a car in the area.

The troops also damaged several houses and broke window-panes in the area.

Meanwhile, Indian troops launched cordon and search operations in Kulgam, Islamabad, Shopian, Pulwama, Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipore, Ganderbal, Badgam and other areas of the occupied territory.

