Indian troops committing systematic HR abuses in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2022 ) :Political experts and analysts have said that Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government has unleashed a reign of terror against Muslim population of the territory Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), where systematic human rights violations are being continuously perpetrated by Indian troops with impunity.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the political experts and analysts in their interviews and statements in Srinagar said that the Kashmiris were facing extrajudicial killings, custodial torture and arbitrary detentions on a daily basis in IIOJK.

They said human rights violations have shown a massive increase in IIOJK since August 5, 2019 when Modi regime revoked special status of the territory and put it under military siege.

The political experts and analysts said, "India claims to be world's largest democracy but is shamelessly violating every human rights principle in IIOJK. Several global rights groups have time and again raised alarm about worsening human rights situation in the territory."They said that the international community needs to take cognizance of the rising human rights violations in IIOJK. Conscientious people around the globe must work tirelessly to highlight the sufferings of IIOJK people, they said, adding that the Kashmiris must be given their right to self-determination guaranteed to them by the UN through its several resolutions.