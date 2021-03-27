UrduPoint.com
Indian Troops Conduct CASOs In Kupwara, Kulgam

Sumaira FH 49 seconds ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 01:14 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :Indian troops conducted cordon and search operations (CASOs) in Kupwara and Kulgam districts, subjecting the local residents to harassment and intimidation.

The troops cordoned off Span Yaroo area of Handwara in Kupwara district of North Kashmir, causing huge inconvenience to the locals.

The troops conducted door to door searches during the operation, Kashmir Media Service reported on Saturday.

Indian soldiers also launched similar operation in Panipora area of Kulgam district of South Kashmir. The residents of the area told media that the troops carried out house to house searches, subjecting the inmates to harassment.

