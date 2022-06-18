UrduPoint.com

Indian Troops Continue CASOs In Several Areas Of IIOJK

Muhammad Irfan Published June 18, 2022 | 08:32 PM

Indian troops continue CASOs in several areas of IIOJK

Indian troops continued to use arbitrary cordon and search operations in different parts of the territory Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2022 ) :Indian troops continued to use arbitrary cordon and search operations in different parts of the territory Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Saturday.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the troops and paramilitary personnel continued their search operation on fifth consecutive day, today, in Mishipora area of Kulgam district.

The forces' personnel have sealed all the entry and exit points of Mishipora causing difficulties to the local residents and creating an atmosphere of fear in the area.

The troops continued their military operations at different places in Srinagar, Islamabad, Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipore, Badgam, Kishtwar, Doda, Poonch and Rajouri districts.

The forces' personnel during the operations harassed the people mainly youth and summoned them to the nearby police stations and army camps.

Related Topics

India Islamabad Army Police Jammu Srinagar Media All

Recent Stories

Minister inaugurates lab rooms, offices in Govt De ..

Minister inaugurates lab rooms, offices in Govt Degree College for girls

2 minutes ago
 KP govt issues guidelines for austerity in petrole ..

KP govt issues guidelines for austerity in petroleum expenses, maintenance of ve ..

2 minutes ago
 Police arrest five gamblers; recover Rs 10,450 sta ..

Police arrest five gamblers; recover Rs 10,450 stake money

2 minutes ago
 RDA organizes seminar, walk on dengue control, pre ..

RDA organizes seminar, walk on dengue control, prevention

3 minutes ago
 FUUAST's Senate discusses affairs related to finan ..

FUUAST's Senate discusses affairs related to financial, professional uplift of v ..

3 minutes ago
 Cleaning of 41 major drains in Karachi almost comp ..

Cleaning of 41 major drains in Karachi almost completed: Administrator Karachi

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.