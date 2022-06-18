Indian troops continue CASOs in several areas of IIOJK

Indian troops continued to use arbitrary cordon and search operations in different parts of the territory Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2022 ) :Indian troops continued to use arbitrary cordon and search operations in different parts of the territory Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Saturday.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the troops and paramilitary personnel continued their search operation on fifth consecutive day, today, in Mishipora area of Kulgam district.

The forces' personnel have sealed all the entry and exit points of Mishipora causing difficulties to the local residents and creating an atmosphere of fear in the area.

The troops continued their military operations at different places in Srinagar, Islamabad, Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipore, Badgam, Kishtwar, Doda, Poonch and Rajouri districts.

The forces' personnel during the operations harassed the people mainly youth and summoned them to the nearby police stations and army camps.