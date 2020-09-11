UrduPoint.com
Indian Troops Continue Massive CASOs In IIOJK

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 07:12 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Indian troops continued massive cordon and search operations in different areas of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) subjecting the residents to torture and harassment.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops continue to carry on their violent operations in different areas of Srinagar, Badgam, Ganderbal, Kupwara, Bandipore, Baramulla, Shopian, Pulwama, Islamabad, Kulgam, Poonch, Kishtwar, Doda, Ramban, Rajouri, Kathua and Samba.

The residents of these areas told media that the Indian forces' personnel barge into the houses, harass the inmates and vandalize the household goods.

The troops have also arrested several youth from different areas of the occupied territory during last few days.

