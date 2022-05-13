UrduPoint.com

Indian Troops Continue Massive Search Operations In IIOJK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2022 | 12:48 AM

Indian troops continue massive search operations in IIOJK

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops and paramilitary forces continued massive search operations in different areas of the territory

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops and paramilitary forces continued massive search operations in different areas of the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops conducted operations in different towns, villages and Mohallas of Srinagar, Kupwara, Bandipore, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Badgam, Islamabad, Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam, Ramban, Kishtwar, Doda, Rajouri, Poonch and Samba districts to create an atmosphere of fear and terror.

The entire exercise is aimed at silencing the voice for right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people.

The joint operations led by Indian army, Border Security Force and Central Reserve Police Force are underway in different villages and areas of Jammu region and as well as Jammu-Srinagar highway.

Related Topics

India Islamabad Army Police Jammu Srinagar Border Samba Bank Limited Media

Recent Stories

Imran Khan tried to take unconstitutional acts: Na ..

Imran Khan tried to take unconstitutional acts: Nayyar Bukhari

1 minute ago
 COAS visits War Game session at Kharian

COAS visits War Game session at Kharian

1 minute ago
 Neo-Nazis Conduct Punitive Raids in Kharkiv Region ..

Neo-Nazis Conduct Punitive Raids in Kharkiv Region - Russian Defense Ministry

1 minute ago
 PTI Chairman asks workers to get ready for Islamab ..

PTI Chairman asks workers to get ready for Islamabad

1 minute ago
 Prof Butt calls for sustained, time-bound Pak-Indi ..

Prof Butt calls for sustained, time-bound Pak-India talks to resolve Kashmir dis ..

7 minutes ago
 New York Sues Bus Companies for Polluting, Endange ..

New York Sues Bus Companies for Polluting, Endangering Communities - Attorney Ge ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.