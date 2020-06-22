UrduPoint.com
Indian Troops Continue Operations In IOK

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 12:44 PM

Indian troops continue operations in IOK

Indian troops continued their cordon and search operations in several areas of Indian occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Indian troops continued their cordon and search operations in several areas of Indian occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops launched cordon and search operation at Verinag area of Islamabad district .

The troops also continued their operations in Srinagar, Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipore, Ganderbal, Budgam, Shopian, Pulwama, Kulgam, Ramban, Kishtwar, Doda, Rjaouri, Poonch , Kathua and other several towns and villages of the territory.

Meanwhile, an unidentified gunman shot at and injured a Dhok Defence Committee (DDC) member at Jhompari Dal in Bhaderwah town.

