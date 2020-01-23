Indian troops continue operations in several districts of IOK

Indian troops continue to conduct violent cordon and search operations in several districts of the occupied territory on Thursday

The troops during the cordon and search operations are subjecting the people to frisking and harassment in Srinagar, Ganderbal, Budgam, Pulwama, Islamabad, Shopian, Baramulla, Bandipora, Kupwara, Doda, Ramban, Kishtwar, Rajouri and Poonch districts, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Indian troops and police personnel have also conducted door-to-door searches in Pazalpora, Bijbehara, Khrew, Awantipora, Tral, Hajin, Kangan, Handwara, Kupwara, Rafiabad, Zainageer, Mendhar and other areas.

The ongoing military operations have caused immense hardships to the locals and have made their lives miserable.