UrduPoint.com

Indian Troops Continue To Spill Blood Of Innocent People In IIOJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 18, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Indian troops continue to spill blood of innocent people in IIOJK

Indian occupation troops continue to spill blood of innocent people on the streets of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir as the Modi-led fascist Indian government has given full powers to its cruel army to unleash carnage in the territory

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :Indian occupation troops continue to spill blood of innocent people on the streets of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir as the Modi-led fascist Indian government has given full powers to its cruel army to unleash carnage in the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Hardly a day goes by when the Kashmiris are not targeted by brutal Indian troops and in their latest killing spree they martyred 11 youth in a week time in IIOJK, said a report.

It said that the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), has called for a complete shutdown in IIOJK, today, against the recent spurt in killings by Indian troops.

While asking people to observe shutdown, the APHC leadership said that Indian troops were engaged in a systematic genocide of the Kashmiris.

The report lamented that heart-wrenching stories of killings, torture and abductions were coming out daily from IIOJK, adding that the territory had become a place where humans were living without human rights.

It said the blood of innocent Kashmiris has been flowing endlessly for over seven decades and that over 95,980 people have been killed by Indian troops since Jan, 1989.

As the killing fields of Kashmir are knocking at the door of the world's conscience, the report said that India's death and destruction policy in IIOJK was a challenge to global rights organizations. It maintained the United Nations is duty-bound to resolve the Kashmir dispute and stop bloodshed of the Kashmiris.

Related Topics

India World Army United Nations Hurriyat Conference Jammu Media All From Government Blood

Recent Stories

Over two million Ukraine refugees cross into Polan ..

Over two million Ukraine refugees cross into Poland

3 minutes ago
 Dr Sania chairs a meeting to plan integration of C ..

Dr Sania chairs a meeting to plan integration of Chatbot in Ehsaas Raabta app

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan's sustainable transport future lies in EV ..

Pakistan's sustainable transport future lies in EVs; eco-friendly technology: Br ..

3 minutes ago
 Fighting in Mariupol city centre: Russian ministry ..

Fighting in Mariupol city centre: Russian ministry

5 minutes ago
 Hindus celebrate Pakistan Day and 'Holi' together: ..

Hindus celebrate Pakistan Day and 'Holi' together: Mukhi Eshwar

5 minutes ago
 Iran read to meet India's energy needs

Iran read to meet India's energy needs

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>