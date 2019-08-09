Indian troops enforce Kashmir lockdown during Friday prayers

Indian troops enforced the fifth day of a military lockdown across Kashmir but eased some restrictions for Friday prayers, which were put in place affter New Delhi's move to end the disputed Muslim-majority region's autonomy

Occupied Srinagar, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) : Indian troops enforced the fifth day of a military lockdown across Kashmir but eased some restrictions for Friday prayers, which were put in place affter New Delhi 's move to end the disputed Muslim-majority region's autonomy.

New Delhi has flooded the region with soldiers and enforced a curfew in a bid to contain any violence. On Friday the population were allowed to attend prayers "within their neighbourhood" but were unable to "venture out of their local area", the region's police chief Dilbag Singh told AFP.

The giant Jama Masjid in Srinagar -- a longtime focus for freedom protests -- remained closed as the occupation government sought to keep a lid on unrest after it cancelled the constitutionally guaranteed privileges of the former Himalayan kingdom, residents told AFP.

"It's tense," one resident said after going near the mosque. "There are troops everywhere." Protests against Indian rule have frequently broken out in Srinagar's old quarter after weekly prayers at the mosque, which can hold more than 30,000 worshippers.

The reinforcements and the 500,000 troops already in Kashmir fighting a three-decade-old freedom struggle wave were put on "high alert" for trouble around Friday prayers, the Press Trust of India news agency reported from Srinagar, quoting a security official.

"There is apprehension of mass protests and accordingly necessary steps were taken," the official said earlier Friday.

The curfew, which has seen internet and phone services cut is set to continue over the weekend.

Despite the huge security presence, sporadic protests have been reported in recent days in Srinagar and the Ladakh region which the government has split away from held Jammu and Kashmir under the new measures.

Police have chased groups of demonstrators in Srinagar, many of whom gather at night, residents said. One youth died this week after jumping in a river to escape security forces, according to police.