Indian troops fire pellets on protesters in Badgam,many injured

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :In Indian Occupied Kashmir, several people were injured as Indian troops and police used brute force on peaceful protesters in Badgam district.

According to Kashmir Media Service reported, the killing of a civilian youth, Mehrajuddin Shah, by the troops at Kawoosa in the district, triggered massive protests in the area. The troops martyred the youth by opening fire on his vehicle on Wednesday.

Despite restrictions hundreds of men and women took to the streets, chanting slogans like "Go India go back" and "We want freedom".

Indian troops and police personnel fired pellet and teargas shells on the protesters, injuring several of them including a 21-year-old girl. The injured girl as per the eye witnesses was shifted to SMHS Hospital in Srinagar after she sustained pellet injuries in her eye.

Locals said that Indian policemen chased the protesters and later indiscriminately fired pellets in the by-lanes of Kawoosa area.

The family members of the victim told media men that Mehrajuddin Shah had stopped his vehicle at both checkpoints set up by the Indian Army.

"He was driving his uncle to work. At the first checkpoint, uncle had shown an ID card and they were let go," one of the family members said. "But at the second checkpoint our uncle showed the soldiers his ID card while Mehrajuddin Shah had gotten down from the car. That is when he was shot dead by an Indian paramilitary soldier," he said.