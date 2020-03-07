UrduPoint.com
Indian Troops Intensify CASOs In IOK

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 08:04 PM

Indian troops intensify CASOs in IOK

Indian troops have intensified cordon and search operations across the occupied territory to suppress the Kashmiris' freedom movement and stop them from raising voice against the recent anti-Kashmir moves of the Modi government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :Indian troops have intensified cordon and search operations across the occupied territory to suppress the Kashmiris' freedom movement and stop them from raising voice against the recent anti-Kashmir moves of the Modi government.

The troops and sleuths of National Investigation Agency have arrested several youth during military operations and house raids in Srinagar, Badgam, Islamabad, Pulwama, Baramulla, Kupwara, Kishtwar, Doda, Bhaderwah, Rajouri and other areas, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The main objective behind these operations is to create a sense of fear among the masses.

The residents of these areas told media that the troops barge into their houses, thrash the inmates and vandalize their properties.

The NIA alone has arrested four people including a woman and her father from Srinagar and Pulwama areas during the last few days.

Meanwhile, the residents of Kashmir Valley continued to face severe hardships due to unrelenting military siege on 216th consecutive day on Saturday.

