Indian Troops Intensify Cordon And Search Operations In IOK

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 07:39 PM

Indian troops intensify Cordon and Search Operations in IOK

Indian troops have intensified Cordon and Search Operations (CASOs) to harass and intimidate the masses for showing resistance to its illegal hold on the occupied territory

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :Indian troops have intensified Cordon and Search Operations (CASOs) to harass and intimidate the masses for showing resistance to its illegal hold on the occupied territory.

The troops in the cordon and search operations in Srinagar, Badgam, Islamabad, Pulwama and other areas have arrested several youth during last few days, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The residents told media that the troops have made their lives a hell. They said the forces' personnel barge into the houses, harass the inmates and ransack household goods.

The people of the Kashmir Valley continued to face tremendous hardships due to unrelenting military lockdown and suspension of broadband and high speed mobile internet on 195th consecutive day on Saturday.

