Indian troops kill 3 Kashmiris in IOK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :The Indian troops in their continued acts of state terrorism, martyred three Kashmiris including a child and a woman while destroying dozens of structures in Tumina, Chowkibal area of Kupwara district in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), Kashmir Media Service reported on Monday.

Those killed were identified as Shamima Begum, 37, Javid Ahmad Khan, 16, and an eight-year old child, Zeehsan Bashir. The Indian army personnel attacked the village with the latest artillery and fired mortar shells indiscriminately. The action has created widespread panic in the area.