UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Troops Kill 3 Kashmiris In IOK

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 07:23 PM

Indian troops kill 3 Kashmiris in IOK

The Indian troops in their continued acts of state terrorism, martyred three Kashmiris including a child and a woman while destroying dozens of structures in Tumina, Chowkibal area of Kupwara district in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), Kashmir Media Service reported on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :The Indian troops in their continued acts of state terrorism, martyred three Kashmiris including a child and a woman while destroying dozens of structures in Tumina, Chowkibal area of Kupwara district in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), Kashmir Media Service reported on Monday.

Those killed were identified as Shamima Begum, 37, Javid Ahmad Khan, 16, and an eight-year old child, Zeehsan Bashir. The Indian army personnel attacked the village with the latest artillery and fired mortar shells indiscriminately. The action has created widespread panic in the area.

Related Topics

India Occupied Kashmir Army Women Media

Recent Stories

April pensions to be paid on Monday: GPSSA

40 minutes ago

Bangladesh's Coronavirus Count Rises by 182 to 803 ..

2 minutes ago

Moscow tightens virus lockdown with digital travel ..

2 minutes ago

Tottenham reverse controversial plans to furlogh n ..

2 minutes ago

Stranger Broke Into Israeli Military Base, Soldier ..

2 minutes ago

Spain Registers 100 Decrease in Daily COVID-19 Fat ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.