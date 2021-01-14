UrduPoint.com
Indian Troops Killing Innocent Kashmiris In Fake Encounters

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 02:37 PM

Indian troops continue to kill innocent Kashmiri youth in an extrajudicial manner during fake encounters to suppress the Kashmiris' ongoing freedom struggle

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Indian troops continue to kill innocent Kashmiri youth in an extrajudicial manner during fake encounters to suppress the Kashmiris' ongoing freedom struggle.

An analytical report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service on Thursday said, the troops have martyred 95,723 innocent Kashmiris since January 1989 till date and 7,155 of them have been killed in fake encounters or in custody.

The report pointed out that extrajudicial killings and fake encounters continue to surface from time to time in IIOJK while Srinagar and Shopian fake encounters are the latest examples of Indian state terrorism in the occupied territory. It said that Indian Army had been involved in many staged encounters including the Pathribal encounter of 2000 and Machil encounter of 2010.

The report deplored the troops were killing youth in staged encounters for cash rewards. Even IIOJK police confirmed that Indian Army Captain, Bhoopinder Singh, killed three innocent youth at Amshipora in Shopian in July, last year, for a cash reward of Rs 20 lakh, it said.

Later, it added, the troops killed three more youth during a staged-encounter in Lawaypora area of Srinagar in December, last year.

The report pointed out that fascist Modi is on a mission to systematically target Kashmiri youth through extrajudicial killings. "Indian troops are engaged in extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances under the cover of draconian laws. After killing Kashmiris in an extrajudicial manner, Indian troops are even not handing over the bodies to the families for proper burial. The occupational forces are following the 'Kill and Dump' policy. Thousands of cases of extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances were even confirmed by the Human Rights Commission of the territory," it added.

The report urged the world community to take cognizance of extrajudicial killings and take India accountable for its serious crimes against humanity in the occupied territory. "UN and human rights bodies are legally and morally bound to stop genocide of Kashmiris by Indian troops," it added.

