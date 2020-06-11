Indian troops killing Kashmiris under cover of COVID-19 lockdown

The Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement Chairman, Khawaja Firdous in Indian Occupied Kashmir has said that the Indian troops are killing the Kashmiris under the guise of coronavirus lockdown

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :The Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement Chairman, Khawaja Firdous in Indian Occupied Kashmir has said that the Indian troops are killing the Kashmiris under the guise of coronavirus lockdown.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Khawaja Firdous addressing a meeting of his party in Srinagar said that India was mercilessly killing the Kashmiri youth under a well-thought-out plan to turn Muslim majority of the territory into a minority.

He deplored that the Indian forces had killed more than 20 innocent Kashmiri youth in Shopian, Islamabad, Kulgam and Pulwama districts in the last one week.

Khawaja Firdous said that Modi government had imposed a new domicile law in occupied Kashmir and wanted to implement the agenda of RSS and Hindutva to permanently settle the Indian citizens in the territory.

He said that Modi regime had imposed lockdown in occupied Kashmir since August 05, last year, when it repealed the special status of Kashmir and placed it under military siege.

He added that India had also banned media and internet to suppress the voice of Kashmiris.

The meeting also expressed grave concern over the plight of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in different jails of the occupied territory and India and called upon the international community to help in their unconditional release.

Khawaja Firdous said that Kashmir was an internationally recognized dispute and stressed its solution through tripartite dialogue in line with the relevant ON Kashmir resolutions. He added that lasting peace could be established in the region only by resolving the lingering Kashmir dispute.

The meeting was attended by General Secretary, Pir Hilal Ahmed, and district presidents in person while some party leaders took part in it via telephone.