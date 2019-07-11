Indian troops launch CASO in Baramulla

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Indian troops launched a cordon and search operation in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, Thursday, in Indian occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Indian troops launched a cordon and search operation in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, Thursday, in Indian occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops cordoned off Kanispora area of the district and launched searches.

The operation continued till last reports came in, the sources added.