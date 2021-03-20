UrduPoint.com
Indian Troops Launch CASO In IIOJK

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 12:22 PM

Indian troops launch CASO in IIOJK

Indian troops launched a cordon and search operation in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :Indian troops launched a cordon and search operation in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district.

The troops cordoned off Kohistan Colony in Safapora area of the district late last night and launched house-to-house searches, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The troops have sealed all entry and exit points of the area.

