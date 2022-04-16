Indian troops launched a cordon and search operation in Islamabad district of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :Indian troops launched a cordon and search operation in Islamabad district of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Saturday.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS) the troops cordoned off Watnar in Kokernag area of the district and launched massive searches.

The troops have sealed all entry and exit points to the area.

The operation continued till reports last came in. Earlier, an Indian soldier was killed in an attack in the area.