UrduPoint.com

Indian Troops Launch CASO In IIOJK's Islamabad District

Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2022 | 06:22 PM

Indian troops launch CASO in IIOJK's Islamabad district

Indian troops launched a cordon and search operation in Islamabad district of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :Indian troops launched a cordon and search operation in Islamabad district of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Saturday.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS) the troops cordoned off Watnar in Kokernag area of the district and launched massive searches.

The troops have sealed all entry and exit points to the area.

The operation continued till reports last came in. Earlier, an Indian soldier was killed in an attack in the area.

Related Topics

India Attack Islamabad Jammu Media All

Recent Stories

Dist admin recover 1500 wheat bags from factory

Dist admin recover 1500 wheat bags from factory

1 minute ago
 Six MEPCO officials, employees suspended over occu ..

Six MEPCO officials, employees suspended over occurrence of untoward incidents

2 minutes ago
 Bill Gates Says Pandemic Would Unfold Differently ..

Bill Gates Says Pandemic Would Unfold Differently With Treatment Available Soone ..

2 minutes ago
 PML-N VP condemns attack on Deputy Speaker Dost Mu ..

PML-N VP condemns attack on Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad in Punjab Assembly

2 minutes ago
 More rain lashes South Africa's flood ravaged east ..

More rain lashes South Africa's flood ravaged east

2 minutes ago
 Jemima Khan says she has no influence over Imran K ..

Jemima Khan says she has no influence over Imran Khan

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.