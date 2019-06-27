UrduPoint.com
Indian Troops Launch Caso In Kulgam, Shopian Areas

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 08:16 PM

Indian troops launched a massive cordon and search operation in Qazigund area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Indian troops launched a massive cordon and search operation in Qazigund area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS) , the troops cordoned off Dar Mohalla Bonigam and Hergam Nussuu areas of Qazigund and launched door-to-door searches. The operation continued till last reports came in.

The troops also launched a similar operation in Mohanpora area of Shopian district. The door-to-door searches by the troops were going on when this report was filed.

Meanwhile,eleven persons including nine girl students died in a major road accident in Peer Ki Gali area on the historic Mughal Road in Shopian district, today.

A police official said a vehicle on way to Shopian from Poonch skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Lal Ghulam area, resulting into death of eleven passengers.

The vehicle was carrying over at least 20 students of a private computer centre at Surankote, said an official, adding that the rescue operation was launched immediately after the accident.

