Indian Troops Launch CASO In Pulwama

Muhammad Irfan Published March 12, 2022 | 12:29 PM

Indian troops have launched a cordon and search operation in South Kashmir's Pulwama district, Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

The troops besieged Chewa Kalan area of the district on Friday evening and launched massive searches. The troops sealed all entry and exit points of the area, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The operation continued till last reports came in.

