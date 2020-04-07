UrduPoint.com
Indian Troops Launch CASO In Pulwama, Kupwara

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 54 seconds ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 06:45 PM

Indian troops launch CASO in Pulwama, Kupwara

Indian troops Tuesday launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Baigpora area of Awantipura in Pulwama district

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Indian troops Tuesday launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Baigpora area of Awantipura in Pulwama district.

The personnel belonging to Indian Army's 55 Rashtriya Rifles, 82 Battalion of Central Reserve Police Force and Special Operation Group of police have jointly launched the operation, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The troop sealed all entry and exit points and conducted house-to-house search operations. They subjected the inmates to brutal torture and ransacked household goods.

The troops have also launched a search operation in Handwara area of Kupwara district in north Kashmir. They have cordoned off Talaihabal area of Hindwara and are conducting house searches.

