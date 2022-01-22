UrduPoint.com

Indian Troops Launch CASO In Shopian

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 22, 2022 | 01:15 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2022 ) :Indian troops launched a cordon and search operation in South Kashmir's Shopian district Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Saturday.

The troops cordoned off the Kilbal area of the district and launched searches, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The operation continued till last reports came in.

