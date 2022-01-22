Indian troops launch CASO in Shopian

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2022 ) :Indian troops launched a cordon and search operation in South Kashmir's Shopian district Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Saturday.

The troops cordoned off the Kilbal area of the district and launched searches, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The operation continued till last reports came in.